Released WWE star confronts AEW's Darby Allin at wrestling show

AEW's Darby Allin and released WWE star Shane Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, came face-to-face for the first time since the latter left the independent scene. The former NXT North American Champion was released by WWE very early into his SmackDown run, just one month after he lost the title to Carmelo Hayes.

Swerve has since returned to his former name, Shane Strickland. The former Hit Row member returns to action on February 16th, as his 90-Day non-compete clause comes to an end. Strickland's return for the 5th anniversary of DEFY marked the return of the former two-time World Champion with the promotion.

Darby and Swerve have a history both within and outside DEFY, having traded wins on the two occasions they fought for the promotion. In the broader world of wrestling, it appears Swerve has the former TNT champ's number having a 4-1 singles record against Sting's protege.

Darby Allin looks to become a three-time AEW TNT champion on Dynamite

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin The scariest thing to them is when you find yer worth. The scariest thing to them is when you find yer worth. https://t.co/6rqiZKFRP3

While it is yet to be seen whether or not Darby and Swerve will choose to renew their rivalry, what is confirmed is that the former heads into his first title match since May last year. Challenging for the title he has held on two occasions, the TNT Championship, Darby takes on fellow pillar of AEW Sammy Guevara this week on AEW Dynamite.

Both competitors move into the match with a full head of steam, as Darby is yet to taste defeat since his Full Gear loss to MJF. However, Guevara is yet to have a non-title match in 2022 and remains unbeaten.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both men also share the distinction of having been the ones to dethrone Cody Rhodes, with both of Darby's wins coming against the American Nightmare and Sammy avenging his Christmas loss to unify the interim and main titles in a ladder match.

Is Keith Lee like Dusty Rhodes? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh