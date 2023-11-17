Swerve Strickland attacked at an indie show

A former AEW World Champion paid a surprise visit to Swerve Strickland at an indie wrestling show and attacked him ahead of the Full Gear Pay-Per-View. The star in question is none other than "Hangman" Adam Page.

This Saturday at the AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View, Swerve Strickland is set to square off against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. The two stars last faced off at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View last month, where Swerve captured the victory. Their rivalry has become more personal in the past few weeks and is set to culminate.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Page cut an amazing promo when he came face-to-face with Swerve Strickland before their bout this Saturday. "Hangman" Adam Page also attacked Prince Nana and the security guards. Meanwhile, the former AEW World Champion has once again laid his hands on Strickland.

During the recent Pro Wrestling Revolver's Unreal event, Swerve made an appearance alongside Prince Nana. However, he was paid a surprise visit by Hangman Page, who launched himself onto Strickland. Nonetheless, security managed to separate them and cool things down.

It remains to be seen who emerges victorious in one of the most personal rivalries this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

Do you think "Hangman" Adam Page will defeat Swerve Strickland this Saturday? Sound off in the comments section below!

