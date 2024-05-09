Swerve Strickland breaks silence after crushing betrayal on AEW Dynamite

The current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland finally opened up about the shocking betrayal that he suffered from his own faction, The Mogul Embassy, on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, AEW Champion Swerve Strickland called out Christian Cage, his opponent at the upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. Christian, along with The Patriarchy, brutally attacked the champion last week after being announced as his next challenger by the EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

During a segment this week on Dynamite, Christian Cage and The Patriarchy were heading toward the ring to attack Strickland again, but the AEW World Champion had some backup this time, as The Mogul Embassy showed up. However, in a shocking turn of events, the faction betrayed and attacked Swerve instead.

The Mogul Embassy also put Swerve through the announce table before leaving. Meanwhile, after suffering a heartbreaking betrayal, Swerve took to the 'X' social media platform to seemingly break the silence.

"Fake friends."

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Champion praised Swerve Strickland for winning the AEW World Title

The former WWE World Champion Kofi Kingston offered high praise for Swerve Strickland after the latter won the AEW World Title. While talking about the representation of black people in wrestling on the Battleground podcast, Kofi lauded Swerve:

"It is a beautiful thing to see people of color out there doing their thing. Like you said, Swerve too, man. I’ve watched his career for a very, very long time. I’ve gotten to know him very well over the years. I’m really, really happy for his success too. So it is a beautiful thing, and we are keeping it going. I love it."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Swerve is set to defend the AEW World Title against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. It remains to be seen who walks out of the PPV as the champion.