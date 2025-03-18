  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Swerve Strickland feels ex-WWE star's value has increased after AEW move: "Now it makes Becky Lynch look like a little hmm maybe"

Swerve Strickland feels ex-WWE star's value has increased after AEW move: "Now it makes Becky Lynch look like a little hmm maybe"

By N.S Walia
Modified Mar 18, 2025 10:47 GMT
Swerve Strickland compared an AEW star to Becky Lynch (Image via Swerve Strickland and Becky Lynch
Swerve Strickland (left), Becky Lynch (right) (Image via Strickland and Lynch's X handles)

Swerve Strickland believes that a former WWE star's value has increased upon signing with AEW. He even compared the performer with WWE legend Becky Lynch.

Ad

The star in question is Mercedes Mone. She made her debut for AEW last year and has since gone on to become a top name in the company. Mone currently holds the TBS Championship.

In a recent interview on The BootlegKev Podcast, Swerve Strickland discussed how AEW elevated talents to the next level. He cited the example of Mercedes Mone to explain how stars scale new heights in their careers after joining the promotion. The Realest also compared The CEO with multi-time WWE champion Becky Lynch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mercedes was the one that did big for the women (...) now, it makes Becky Lynch look like a little hmm maybe."

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Strickland also highlighted how top stars like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes seemingly became even bigger names in WWE following their stints in AEW.

"Sasha Banks had value, Mercedes has more value now because of All Elite Wrestling. Cody had more value because of what AEW was able to do, same with Punk, same with [Jon] Moxley coming to AEW. Ricky Starks to Saints." [From 26:20 onwards]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Swerve Strickland became a top star in AEW following his WWE exit

There is no doubt that the Tony Khan-led company has taken Swerve Strickland's career to the next level. He was arguably a mid-card attraction in WWE as part of Hit Row.

Upon his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021, Strickland began his ascent to the top of the mountain. After nearly three years of hard work and resilience, The Realest dethroned Samoa Joe at the 2024 Dynasty pay-per-view to become the World Champion.

Ad

Strickland once again has an opportunity to challenge for the coveted title, which is currently held by Jon Moxley. The Realest defeated Ricochet at Revolution 2025 and is next in line to be Moxley's opponent. It will be interesting to see if he will be the one to end The One True King's reign of terror.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The BootlegKev Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी