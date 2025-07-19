Swerve Strickland gets a new name following AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland had a successful weekend in Texas as he and Will Ospreay overcame the Young Bucks at All In. The duo took out the former EVPs and even helped out Hangman Adam Page during the main event. Swerve was confronted by the new AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite. He gave himself a new nickname after the show on his X account.Swerve interacted with the Rainmaker on this week's Dynamite. Okada is a part of The Elite along with the Young Bucks. He was furious at Swerve as the Bucks were no longer Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling because of him.Swerve even posted a few pictures of himself from Dynamite on his Instagram and wrote &quot;UNIFIED&quot; in the caption. After the show, The Realest took to X to give himself a new nickname:&quot;Pharaoh,&quot; he wrote.Swerve Strickland is one of the biggest stars in AEW, and this nickname fits his personality. Some fans also pointed out that it is also the name of Cody Rhodes' pet dog.Swerve Strickland clears the air around rumors of him being an EVP in AEWSwerve and Ospreay faced The Young Bucks at All In with the EVP titles on the line for the brothers. Had the babyfaces lost, they would be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for a year. They ended up defeating the Young Bucks, stripping them of their EVP titles.During this week's Dynamite, a lot of jokes regarding the Bucks losing their EVP status were made. The Bucks didn't get pyro during their entrance and were also confused about what to call their EVP trigger move now. Many fans believed that Ospreay and Swerve would now replace the Young Bucks as new EVPs, as the same was visible on the All Elite Wrestling website.However, Swerve Strickland took to X to clarify that he was not an Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling.&quot;I'm not an EVP,&quot; he wrote.It'll be interesting to see what's next for Swerve now that he is seemingly done with The Young Bucks.