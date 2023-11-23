Swerve Strickland hurt after controversial Full Gear match; still makes massive statement on AEW Dynamite

In a highly anticipated matchup on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland made a massive statement after his controversial Texas Death match at Full Gear.

The Continental Classic Gold League kicked off on the latest edition of Dynamite, and Strickland wasted no time proving his worth. Coming off a victory over Hangman Page at Full Gear, he was in action against Jay Lethal.

Right from the beginning, the match was intense. Jay Lethal knocked down Strickland, but Swerve quickly turned the tables with a stunning hurricanrana that sent Lethal out of the ring.

In a pivotal moment, Jay attempted his signature move, the Lethal Injection. However, Strickland managed to reverse it and delivered a dropkick to his opponent. With the crowd on their feet, he hit the House Call and followed up with the Swerve stomp for the victory.

This win solidified Strickland's position in the Continental Classic and made history as he became the first competitor to secure three points in the Continental Classic Gold League.

Despite the controversy surrounding his previous match, Swerve Strickland proved he is a force to be reckoned with in AEW.

