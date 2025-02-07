Swerve Strickland issues an apology after shocking loss on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland suffered a surprising loss this week on AEW Dynamite. He has now issued an apology following the shock defeat.

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have been feuding with each other since Worlds End 2024 when the former humiliated the latter after his loss to Kazuchika Okada. He offered toilet paper to the fans and encouraged them to throw it at the former WWE star.

Ricochet retaliated on the January 1 episode of Dynamite by ambushing Strickland and attacking him with a pair of scissors. These two men were at each other's throats for the next few weeks. Finally, they squared off against each other on the latest edition of Dynamite. The One and Only hit Strickland with a Spirit Gun after a low blow to secure the win.

Trending

Following the match, Ricochet laid hands on Prince Nana and even stole the 45-year-old's embassy robe. Now, Strickland has taken to his X (fka Twitter) account to issue an apology to his friend, who he felt he had let down.

"I'm sorry my friend," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland reacted to a brutal spot from his match against Ricochet

Given that the rivalry between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet reached its boiling point, fans were expecting a brutal match this week on AEW Dynamite and the two men didn't disappoint. During the bout, The Realest hit the former Intercontinental Champion with a Powerbomb on the barricade. The move had the high flyer screaming in pain on the floor.

A fan asked on social media why such a brutal spot was necessary. The former AEW World Champion replied that it was necessary because he wanted to hurt his rival.

"Cuz i want to hurt him," wrote Strickland.

Check out Swerve's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Based on Ricochet's actions after the match, it looks like these two men are not done with each other. Only time will tell what is next in this rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback