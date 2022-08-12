"Everybody was on their A game" - Swerve Strickland lavishes praise on recent AEW title match

AEW star Swerve Strickland has reminisced on the match that crowned himself and Keith Lee as the new AEW Tag Team Champions. He expressed his belief that it is one of the best matches he has ever been involved in.

Swerve In Our Glory killed two birds with one stone at the first "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite. Not only did they dethrone The Young Bucks to become the AEW Tag Team Champions, they also managed to put an end to their rivalry with Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. The match has already become a favorite in the discussion of what could be AEW's 2022 match of the year.

But what did Swerve Strickland think of the match? Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, he talked about how everyone was on their A game, while also praising Starks and Hobbs for uping their game as well.

“From my perspective it was just like seeing everybody was like dialled in. From second to second to second, from sequence to sequence to sequence, everybody was on their A game. Just seeing the progression of just the little times that me and Keith [Lee] working with [Ricky] Starks and [Powerhouse] Hobbs, they just elevated their game time and time and time again." [5:38-5:53]

Swerve then put over his partner Keith Lee, who has had an extremely difficult few years in and out of the ring. He also showed his gratitude for The Limitless One.

"I have a lot of pride in that, I’ve got a lot of pride in our tag team, all of the glory to the man. Bask in his glory is a true testament to who he is and all of the glory goes to that man Keith Lee. And for putting up with me and these promos with cut every week.” [7:30-7:42]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.75



- WON Young Bucks vs Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Swerve In Our Glory (AEW Tag Team Championships) @ AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest.75- WON Young Bucks vs Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Swerve In Our Glory (AEW Tag Team Championships) @ AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.75- WON https://t.co/YEHI5xUBhm

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee celebrated their win with famous rapper Kevin Gates

Thanks to Swerve Strickland's connections within the music industry, Swerve In Our Glory managed to celebrate their title win with platinum selling recording artist Kevin Gates.

Gates even got in on the action when the celebration was gatecrashed by Mark Sterling and Tony Nese. The latter got a stiff punch to the face from the rapper for interrupting the celebration. As for Sterling, he got a big slice of cake right in the face from Swerve himself.

