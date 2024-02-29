Swerve Strickland makes a cheeky WWE reference during AEW Dynamite

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland made a witty allusion to WWE during the latest episode of Dynamite.

The leader of The Mogul Embassy confronted Hangman Page in the ring on the February 28, 2024 edition of Dynamite. Strickland claimed that he was destined to win the AEW World Title at Revolution 2024. His statement brought out the reigning world champion, Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine fired off at his Revolution 2024 opponents and vowed to walk out of the pay-per-view with his championship. Strickland responded by vowing to win the top prize of Tony Khan's promotion at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The former NXT North American Champion also cheekily claimed that Joe may go back to working as an announcer in a poncho following his loss of his world championship. The 44-year-old star had served as a commentator at WWE WrestleMania 37 and was seen dressed in a poncho during the event, which suffered delays due to rainfall.

The segment ended with Hangman Page attacking Strickland with his crutch. He went on to affirm that he would overcome both of his opponents to reclaim the world title.

