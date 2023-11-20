Swerve Strickland puts entire AEW roster on notice after brutal deathmatch at Full Gear

Swerve Strickland fired warning shots to the entire AEW roster after his hellacious match with "Hangman" Adam Page at the Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View.

Strickland, who defeated Page in a Texas Death Match, had a lot to get off his chest after going backstage following the match. He warned Page that he was done with him and also said that the entire AEW locker room should fear him.

“You can't take me to hell. You are already there. You can't take me somewhere that I've already been and I have real estate in you son of a bit*h. Texas, LA. I don't care if it's Seattle. I don't care if it's across the globe. I don't care if we going to the UK and we do this again. I own you now Hangman. After this bulls**t, I own AEW. Everybody in that locker room better fu****g fear me," Strickland said.

He went on:

"That's for God damn right. Like I said, I am just getting started. Whose house? This is Swerve’s house. Now, this is Swerve’s dungeon and I am hanging everybody like the executioner that I am. Believe that. Hangman, we better be done coz the next time you step in the ring with me, you're dead,” Strickland said.

Swerve Strickland spoke about his relationship with Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan is known to fully support his wrestlers, and Swerve Strickland is no different. In an interview with WrestlePurists, Strickland opened up on how the AEW's boss trusts him and how that has helped him in the ring.

“The fact that he trusts me, it's a big badge of honor for me. In this past year, he trusted me to go out there with Sting in front of 80,000 people, and another thing he trusted me to go out there 15 minutes in the ring with Bryan Danielson, commercial free. Those two big things is like I trust him, and he trusts me, and that’s a great relationship to have,” Strickland said. [H/T NoDQ]

After seeing his match against "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear, it should come as no surprise if Swerve Strickland is pushed as the main guy soon.

