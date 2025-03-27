  • home icon
Swerve Strickland recycles former Shield member's promo on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Mar 27, 2025 04:52 GMT
Shield is a popular former faction of WWE [Image Credits: Swerve's Twitter, WWE.com]

AEW star Swerve Strickland reiterated a significant quote from a former Shield member's segment on tonight's Dynamite. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) were members of The Shield, and the faction is still remembered by the fans due to their great dynamic.

The Realest star will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Tonight, the duo confronted each other ahead of their match at the pay-per-view. The former AEW World Champion took shots at the True King. He said that Moxley hid behind the Death Riders. Before ending the segment, the Realest star spoke a witty line.

Swerve Strickland said that while he would reign as the world champion, the True King would be portraying the character of Jon Moxley on TV. Many fans then wondered if they had heard the same quote somewhere else. It turns out the AEW World Champion said a similar line to John Cena on SmackDown a few years ago.

It remains to be seen who will be the AEW World Champion after the main event of Revolution. Next week, Moxley and Marina Shafir will face Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Tornado Tag Match on Dynamite.

