Swerve Strickland reveals real-life injury after AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland won a hard-fought battle at the AEW Revolution PPV. While he walked away victorious, he revealed he had his health status at the end of his match.

Strickland battled his heated rival, Ricochet, at the Revolution pay-per-view. The duo had been feuding for weeks and went to great lengths to inflict damage on each other in their match at the show. Moreover, the stakes were higher than ever as an AEW World Championship opportunity hung in the balance.

The ending saw Strickland connect with the Big Pressure after two House Call kicks and securing the pinfall over The One and Only star. During the AEW media scrum that took place after the show, Strickland was the first star to join the Jacksonville-based company's President and CEO Tony Khan. That is where Swerve revealed his real-life injury.

As they were beginning to start the conversation, Strickland revealed that he had suffered a ruptured left ear drum and requested the media to speak loudly so that he could answer them.

"Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions."

Despite his injury, Swerve Strickland still brawled with Jon Moxley at the end after Mox retained his title against Cope and Christian Cage.

It will be interesting to see this rivalry unfold moving forward.

