Swerve Strickland's AEW partnership on shaky ground  

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite revealed that Swerve Strickland will soon face his bitter rival in a world title contender's match. However, the top star's managerial partnership, it appears, could be in some jeopardy.

As had been announced some time prior, Swerve Strickland, alongside Prince Nana, addressed fans in the Frontwave Arena in the aftermath of his loss to Ricochet earlier this month. Although The One and Only said he plans to move forward with his career, the former Mogul Embassy leader clarified that he was not finished with the high-flyer.

Ricochet confronted Strickland and Nana promptly afterward on AEW Dynamite tonight and refused to accept a rematch against Swerve. However, this was until the latter's manager revealed that the winner of the bout would become an AEW World Championship contender. This convinced The Future of Flight, who insisted in response that the match take place at Revolution 2025.

Strickland was about to leave the arena in pursuit of a retreating Ricochet, but Nana requested to speak to him first. The 45-year-old voiced his approval of The New Flavor focusing on reclaiming his AEW World Title, but then reminded Swerve of his own consistent support and service throughout the grappler's battles with his past rivals.

Nana finally asked Strickland to retrieve his Embassy robe from Ricochet - which he had stolen after beating Swerve, thus disrespecting its legacy and history - and seemingly hinted at potentially quitting their working relationship if he failed.

"Swerve, I done took a lot of bullets for you man. Hangman Page, Sting, The Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet. To see Ricochet walking around in my legacy, with my robe, with something that means so much to this business, Swerve, I need you to fix my legacy, I need you to get my robe back. Or I don't know if I can do this anymore," said Nana.

It remains to be seen whether Swerve Strickland can fulfill Prince Nana's request at AEW Revolution.

