Swerve Strickland screwed out of World Championship at AEW Dynasty by unsuspecting duo

AEW star Swerve Strickland couldn't capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Dynasty. The True King has been holding the AEW World Championship since the WrestleDream pay-per-view after defeating Bryan Danielson.

While his reign was in jeopardy many times, The Death Riders stood firm beside him every time. This time, The Young Bucks unexpectedly made the save for Jon Moxley.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been absent from the company since October 2024. They were last seen supposedly running away from Jon Moxley and his group at Fright Night Dynamite. After hinting at their return many times, the duo finally came back at AEW Dynasty tonight.

Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley wrestled in a violent main event bout, and many fans were convinced that The Realest star would win the gold tonight as many were extremely critical of Moxley's title reign.

When Swerve was moments away from beating The Purveyor of Violence, the lights went out. When they turned on again, his fate seemed to be in the hands of The Bucks as they ambushed him with their finisher.

Following this, Jon Moxley retained his title and stood tall to end the show. Fans are now intrigued about what could be next for Swerve Strickland as he failed to win the gold.

