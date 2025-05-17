Swerve Strickland sends a one-word message after issuing a challenge to Death Riders and The Elite

Swerve Strickland has become one of the most renowned stars in All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. After a chaotic ending to this week's Dynamite Beach Break, Swerve made a challenge for an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. He turned to X to send a message after his challenge on Dynamite.

Jon Moxley faced Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match on this week's Dynamite Beach Break for the AEW World Championship. After a brutal match, Moxley retained his title with the help of a hooded figure, later revealed to be Gabe Kidd.

After the match, Moxley, Death Riders, and Gabe Kidd with the Elite laid out an assault on Joe, along with Kenny Omega and Mike Bailey, who came to assist him. The chaos got amplified when Swerve's music hit, and he climbed the cage like a cheetah, chasing away the heels.

Following his challenge for Double or Nothing, the former AEW Champion shared pictures of him climbing the steel cage on Dynamite and sent a one-word message on X.

"Primal," wrote Swerve Strickland.

Fans are really excited about Double or Nothing after Swerve's challenge. It'll be interesting to see if he and his team can defeat Team Moxley in Phoenix, Arizona.

Swerve Strickland shared a cryptic post after Dynamite

Swerve made a triumphant return at this past week's Dynamite: Beach Break after he laid out the Death Riders and The Elite. He even challenged them to an Anarchy in the Arena match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

After the show ended, Swerve shared a cryptic message on X in which he talked about returning to where he died. This was a reference to his brutal match at All Out last year with Hangman Adam Page, which he lost after the match ended due to referee stoppage.

The Realest aspires to resurrect himself in the Windy City by taking on the Elite and the Death Riders at Double or Nothing.

"Return to where I died," he wrote.

It'll be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland can take down Moxley and the group in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

