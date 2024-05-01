Swerve Strickland shares how he really feels about Samoa Joe following their clash this month

Swerve Strickland recently opened up on his feelings about Samoa Joe after their encounter at AEW Dynasty.

The Samoan Submission Machine played a pivotal role in the promotion when he had huge matches against massive stars like Kenny Omega, MJF, and many more. During his reign, he put on classic matches with the likes of HOOK, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Dustin Rhodes to cement his legacy as a great champion.

For months, Swerve tried to dethrone Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. He wrestled him at Revolution, but couldn't capture the gold as Adam Page gave up to Joe in a triple-threat match. However, at Dynasty, he went one-on-one for the gold against his biggest challenge and finally became the face of the promotion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Renee Paquette, Swerve Strickland praised Samoa Joe for his contributions as a champion.

"A legend, a force of a champion, out of all the champions in All Elite Wrestling, which there aren't many. We can count them on two hands. He was probably the biggest task out of any of them. They are all great performers, they are all legends, they are all legends in the making, but Samoa Joe just felt different. He felt like a titan. (...) What do you do to take this guy down? Shout out to him for holding it down for the last couple of months, he has been, like a dominant champion," Swerve said. (09:55 - 10:25)

Swerve Strickland's Double or Nothing opponent to be revealed soon

Since winning the world championship at AEW Dynasty, Swerve Strickland has had two matches. One was against Kyle Fletcher and the other with Claudio Castagnoli.

In the last edition of Dynamite, AEW announced that the champion's opponent for Double or Nothing will be revealed on the upcoming Wednesday night's show.

It will be interesting to see who is set to challenge The Realest Star on the pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship.

