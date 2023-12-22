Swerve Strickland, Skye Blue, and others react to a released WWE star announcing 2024 plans with a breathtaking video

Following his release from WWE recently, a prominent star announced a wrestling world tour for the upcoming year and received appreciation from some AEW stars and his former fellow wrestlers after sharing an amazing video package.

The former WWE Superstar in question is none other than Mustafa Ali. Ali gained prominence during his time in the Stamford-based promotion, from making his debut in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament back in 2016 all the way to his unfortunate release from the company a few months ago after a memorable run.

Nevertheless, Mustafa Ali is showing no signs of stopping even after his release from the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, as he buckles himself up for a wrestling world tour in 2024. Ali shared an amazing cinematic video package on all his social media handles to hype the fans up for the tour and urge them to book the tickets.

Meanwhile, Ali's fellow wrestlers also reacted to the world tour, which includes AEW stars such as Swerve Strickland, Skye Blue, Darius Martin, and The Indy God Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Check out a screengrab of the wrestlers' reactions showing appreciation for Mustafa Ali below:

AEW stars and Matt Cardona reacted to Mustafa Ali announcing his world tour.

Some stars who were recently released from WWE along with Ali, such as Mansoor and Elias, as well as the current stars Ivar and Dijak, also reacted to Ali's world tour announcement.

Current and recently released WWE Superstars also reacted to Mustafa Ali's world tour announcement.

Will Mustafa Ali end up in AEW after his WWE release?

After his sudden release from WWE, speculations regarding Mustafa Ali landing in AEW or TNA/Impact Wrestling have been running wild. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also speculated that Ali could sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion, citing some reasons as well.

"Ali [Mustafa] is a strong in ring talent who talks well, and would be someone I could see ending up in AEW, particularly since Bryan Danielson has been high on him. Danielson had picked Ali to work with for the title on PPV in early 2019 but he was injured by Randy Orton and his spot was taken by Kofi Kingston on the Elimination Chamber show," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Mustafa Ali's focus must be on his upcoming world tour in 2024, and only time will tell when the fans will see the incredibly talented star in the squared circle in the near future.

