"Let's make history" - Former WWE Superstar makes bold prediction for The Young Bucks' title match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today vowing to make history at the expense of The Young Bucks.

The Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championship titles in a match dubbed "Triple or Nothing." They will compete against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee (collectively known as Swerve In Our Glory), as well as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.

As the three-way match approaches, Strickland tweeted out the match graphic accompanied by a powerful message to strike fear into his opponents:

"Let's make history," - said Strickland.

The "Triple or Nothing" tagline referenced the fact that both Team Taz and Swerve In Our Glory challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing.

Only time will tell if the outcome will be different this time around for the challenging teams.

The Young Bucks are the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks managed to do something that neither Team Taz nor Swerve In Our Glory could accomplish. The brothers defeated Jurassic Express, in-turn becoming the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

During their first reign, The Bucks defended their championships a total of nine times. They competed against credible opponents such as SCU, 2 teams comprised of members of The Inner Circle, as well as the duo Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

They would eventually lose their titles in a steel cage match against The Lucha Brothers at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021. This match was seen as one of the best matches from any company in 2021.

Will Matt and Nick Jackson be able to withstand two top-five ranked tag teams this Wednesday and retain their AEW Tag Team Championships? Tune into Dynamite to see all of the action unfold!

