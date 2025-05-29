  • home icon
Swerve Strickland walks out during AEW Dynamite after refusing to work with top star

By N.S Walia
Modified May 29, 2025 00:49 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a top AEW star (Image via Swerve Strickland's X)

Swerve Strickland has been AEW's cornerstone for years now. Following the events of Dynamite this week, he bluntly turned down working with another top star.

The superstar, who is a former AEW World Champion, is "Hangman" Adam Page. He opened the May 28 edition of Dynamite, which presented the fallout of Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Page was the winner of the Men's Owen Hart Cup and came out to reflect on his hard-fought victory.

The Cowboy revealed that it was a crucial showdown for him after not being in the main event scene for two years. Moreover, he looked forward to freeing the World Championship from the briefcase it had been hidden in for almost seven months.

Just then, Page was confronted by Swerve Strickland. He played back a clip from a few months ago, where The Young Bucks claimed that they cost Strickland the world title at AEW's Dynasty event to help their friend, "Hangman" Adam Page. After being questioned, the Owen Hart Cup winner refused to have anything to do with them.

The tensions led to the arrival of Will Ospreay, who had massive respect for both competitors. The Aerial Assassin believed that they all needed to work together to bring the prestige of the World Championship back and keep AEW at the top of the industry.

However, Swerve Strickland argued with Ospreay and told him that he would never work with The Hangman. Right after, he walked out of the ring and went to the back.

