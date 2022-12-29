"Symbolic of one’s identity" - Twitter furious over AEW star forced to alter look on Dynamite amidst stunning return by Sting's protégé

Fans have been reacting to the closing segment involving Samoa Joe, Wardlow, and the returning Darby Allin during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow and Joe clashed for the TNT Championship in the main event of tonight's show. The pair clashed in their first singles match after Samoa Joe captured the title in a three-way also involving Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear.

While Wardlow prepared for the opportunity to regain his title, he was attacked and left with a knee injury.

The injury played a heavy part in the challenger losing the contest, as Samoa Joe passed him out in the Coquina Clutch. As it looked like he may show respect to the fallen Wardlow as he struggled to his feet, Joe struck him with the belt in a sick post-match attack.

He went on to cut Mr. Mayhem's signature ponytail before Darby Allin made his return to make the save.

Fans on social media have been trying their hardest to unpack what happened. Some had their focus on the fact that Wardlow has been forced into a major appearance change.

Joe and Allin clashed earlier this month for the TNT title during AEW Dynamite. The champ retained via stoppage, and Darby Allin was not seen until tonight.

What did you make of the main event of AEW Dynamite? Join the discussion in the comments below.

