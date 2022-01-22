"I didn't want to commentate his match" - Taz on having to call young AEW star's debut

AEW announcer Taz is many things. He's a former ECW World Champion, he's the "Human Suplex Machine" and he's one of the most recognizable and respected voices in the wrestling business. However, these days Taz is also a proud father, which is why he found it difficult calling his son Hook's debut match.

Hook made his AEW debut in 2020, but didn't step into the ring until December 2021 where he made light work of Fuego Del Sol. Since then he has become one of the most popular athletes in AEW for his confidence, his aggressiveness and his devilish good looks.

Despite keeping his cool throughout Hook's match with Fuego Del Sol, Taz revealed on The Show with 2point0 that he would have rather been away from the headset for his son's big moment.

"I was a mess. He was cool. I was on commentary, I didn't want to commentate his match. Tony [Khan] is like, 'you gotta.' I said to HOOK, 'what do you think?' 'I don't know, whatever you want to do, whatever.' He doesn't care. I'd rather sit in the audience next to my wife and watch. It was hard... I've called a lot of matches over a lot of years. That was the hardest match for me to call because I'm emotionally connected. I'm one of his trainers, he's my son. It was weird for me. I was very proud," said Taz (H/T Fightful).

With such a meteoric rise in popularity comes a meteoric rise in pressure, especially for someone so young like Hook. But his dad says he's taking it all in his stride.

"To him, it's a sport. It's a business, but it's a sport. He does his work, he's a creative guy, he's a young and intelligent guy. People haven't really learned enough about him yet, but in time, I think they might. He's smart. He's very prideful and wants everything to be right. For a young guy, he puts a lot of pressure on himself. You can't see it, but that's what we all do as pros. You have to put pressure on yourself, but you can't crack under pressure." (H/T Fightful).

Taz will be calling another one of Hook's matches this week

Hook is currently undefeated in AEW, disposing of Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson and Aaron Solo in recent weeks. This week on AEW Rampage, Hook gets the opportunity to extend his record to 4-0 as he takes on Serpentico.

On top of this match, AEW fans will see Nick Jackson take on Trent Beretta, Jade Cargill defend her TBS Championship against Anna Jay, and the in-ring return of Jon Moxley against Ethan Page.

Edited by Genci Papraniku