Top faction member responds to AEW star Daniel Garcia's bold claim

AEW star Wheeler Yuta responded to Daniel Garcia's strong statement on social media that he can't bled.

In this week's main event of Dynamite, Garcia faced Jon Moxley as the rivalry between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club continues. The JAS members were able to make Moxley bleed through repeated headshots and a heabutt, and they also crashed outside when the former countered the latter's Paradigm Shift.

Despite bleeding, The Purveyor of Violence was able to defeat the 23-year old star with a Paradigm Shift and a Bulldog Choke submission. Following the match, Garcia was in high spirits despite the loss as he said that no one could break him wide open.

Yuta took note of this as he was no stranger to bleeding, as he also experienced a bloodbath against Moxley. The Blackpool Combat Club member then delivered a powerful two-word response to the JAS member's bold statement.

"I can," Yuta tweeted.

Check out their exchange below.

While they haven't faced each other in All Elite Wrestling, Yuta and Garcia have battled before in the independent scene. They wrestled in a draw on August 8, 2021 for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title, which the Japanese star was holding at the time.

You can check the full results of today's Dynamite here.

Fans quickly chimed in on the exchange between AEW stars Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia

After Yuta made his response to Garcia about making the latter bleed, wrestling fans stormed the conversation on Twitter. They were all down to a potential match between the two young stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Michael Zimmelman @MZimmel @WheelerYuta Folks, the feud these 2 are going to have is going to keep us entertained for years, decades perhaps. Future's are so damn bright. @WheelerYuta Folks, the feud these 2 are going to have is going to keep us entertained for years, decades perhaps. Future's are so damn bright.

As alluded by those reactions, fans clearly want to see Yuta and Garcia go at it on either Dynamite or Rampage. Fans will have to tune in to AEW programming in the coming weeks to see if the bout will happen, especially on the upcoming Blood and Guts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far