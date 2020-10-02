AEW has announced that the World Tag Team Championships will be defended next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

FTR will put their title on the line yet again for their tag team contest, "A Brush with Greatness." Their opponents will be the high-flying, high energy, daredevils, TH2—Jack Evans and Angelico.

Since joining AEW, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler consider themselves the best tag team in the world. They defeated The Natural Nightmares, Best Friends, and The Young Bucks in a Gauntlet match en route to winning the titles from Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out.

Now that they are champions, they want to continue to prove that they are the best. To do this, they have devised "A Brush with Greatness" tag team contest. The contest consists of 20-minute time limit tag team matches.

FTR successfully defended the titles on this week's episode of Dynamite against SCU, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian.

Angelico and Evans haven't performed as a tag team since August. They will undoubtedly look to get back into the ring to show off their unique and death-defying style.

Most recently, Angelico was in action in a losing effort against Orange Cassidy on the Sept. 9 episode of Dynamite.

Two more upcoming AEW title matches

This announcement now means that there are three championship encounters on next week's show. Cody will face Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship. This is Cody's first match since he returned last week to get revenge on Lee and the Dark Order after they defeated and decimated him back in August.

In the third title match, Will Hobbs will challenge Team Taz's Brian Cage for the FTW Title. This will be the first time the FTW title has been defended since 1999 and the first-ever match on AEW.

Also scheduled for the show is the Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and Jake Hager taking on the weird duo of Luther and Serpentico known as the Chaos Project. The match came about when Luther attacked Jericho at ringside during his match with Isiah Kassidy. Jericho and Hager would return the favor after the match.

The show will also be celebrating Chris Jericho's thirty years in professional wrestling.