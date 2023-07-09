Talents don't want former WWE star on AEW TV as they fear ending up on the "injured list"

AEW star Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in the WWE, has been on a roll ever since she became the Ring Of Honor’s Women’s World Champion. She is known to be a hard hitter and her opponents in general seem to be scared of her and her in-ring prowess.

She appeared to confirm that fact on the latest episode of Fightful’s Grapsody podcast where she said that certain people on the roster are scared to get into the ring with her because they are scared of being on the ‘injured list.’

"I’m wrestling on Collision this week. I’m crossing over all of that right now. I would love to do more, but honestly, we all know there are certain people who don’t want Athena on the show because they are afraid they’re going to be on the injured list," said Athena.

She also shared some of the names that she wants to take on in the near future and that list includes current AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and her good friend, Kris Statlander.

"Because of that, I feel like there might be a little hesitation (returning to AEW) because everyone doesn’t want me to break their favorites. It’s kind of a thing I do. I would love to challenge my buddy Kris Statlander. I would love to challenge Toni Storm," concluded Athena.

If Ronda Rousey makes her way to AEW, can she take on Athena?

There have been a lot of rumors lately about Ronda Rousey leaving WWE and how she is done with the company. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer confirmed in a recent podcast that the former UFC Champion has a “hard out” in her WWE contract and because of that, she will leave the company before next year’s WrestleMania.

If Ronda Rousey does leave WWE and move to AEW, she has a lot of names she can take on and one of them is Athena.

Athena, ever since becoming the ROH Women’s Champion, has been very impressive, and a feud between the two would be great for television. The fact that she trained Rousey before she made her return at the 2022 Royal Rumble will ensure that both women have the required chemistry to make this feud memorable.

