Bullet Club's Tama Tonga is currently busy with the ongoing NJPW World Tag League 2020. However, that hasn't prevented the Bullet Club OG to continue with his mind games. He took to Twitter and hinted at something major with Kenny Omega.

Tama Tonga shared an image of himself with a phoenix rising logo in his latest tweet, which many fans also consider as a Bullet Club rising logo. Interestingly enough, Tama's tweet also involves the tagged Kenny Omega.

Here is what Tama Tonga posted on Twitter:

Tama Tonga and Kenny Omega's history in Bullet Club

Before the creation of AEW, Kenny Omega was a part of the Bullet Club faction. Having taken over as the group's leader from AJ Styles, Omega was initially in the good books of the BC OGs. However, the formation of the Bullet Club sub-group, The Elite, eventually led to a civil war within the faction.

Tama and Omega had their issues with each other, as they were the faction's two superior members. The two even faced-off in the G1 Climax and at the G1 Special in San Fransisco, where Tama's newly-created Firing Squad turned their backs on The Elite.

Eventually, The Elite parted ways with Bullet Club and became an independent faction. Tama Tonga and co added more members to the BC. The group's current incarnation includes Superstars like Jay White, EVIL, KENTA, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and other notable names.

Kenny Omega's current run in AEW

On the other hand, Kenny Omega has been teasing the return of The Cleaner gimmick in AEW. Having shown signs of a heel turn, Omega is currently on schedule for an AEW World Title match against Jon Moxley.

A few weeks earlier, Moxley was laid out backstage on AEW Dynamite. While Jon Moxley did claim that Omega "hired" someone to attack the AEW World Champion, it is quite possible that the former Bullet Club leader himself was the man responsible for the attack.

However, as interesting as wrestling Twitter can be, fans have speculated the fact that KENTA attacked Moxley on Dynamite. The latter is the current number one contender for Moxley's IWGP US Championship, but it has been a while since MOX showed up in NJPW.

If KENTA indeed turns out to be the attacker, then Tama Tonga's tweet definitely makes a lot of sense.