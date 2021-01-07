Tama Tonga puts his former stablemates on notice after AEW Bullet Club reunion

In the aftermath of the Bullet Club reunion on AEW Dynamite, the faction's OG member Tama Tonga has taken to Twitter to send a message to his former stablemates.

As seen on the New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega once again reunited the band. With the invasion of IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, the AEW World Champion also added The Young Bucks to his entourage.

In response to the move, Tama Tonga took to Twitter and took shots at his former BC stablemates. The newly crowned IWGP Tag Team Champion simply claimed that the betrayal shown by their former brethren is real.

Here is what Tama Tonga tweeted out:

The #Betrayal is reeeeaaaaal — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021

Following Kenny Omega's win over Jon Moxley a few weeks ago, the new AEW World Champion invaded IMPACT Wrestling with Don Callis. The former Bullet Club leader would go on to reunite with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and together the trio has taken IMPACT by storm.

On the other hand, after several weeks of teasing, The Young Bucks finally pulled the trigger and sided themselves with their OG Elite stablemate. As it stands, Omega, The Good Brothers, and The Bucks are all on the same page and will aim to dominate both AEW and IMPACT.

Tama Tonga doesn't seem too happy with the Bullet Club reunion

This week itself was quite monumental for Tama Tonga. The Bullet Club OG walked into Wrestle Kingdom 15 on the back of his first World Tag League win and walked out of the Tokyo Dome as a 7-time IWGP Tag Team Champion. Along with his brother Tanga Loa, the Guerrillas of Destiny successfully beat Dangerous Tekkers to win the tag belts.

While it is unclear if Tama Tonga and the rest of the Bullet Club will eventually play a role in this story or not, Kenny Omega's arch-rival Jon Moxley is set to deal with more Bullet Club members in NJPW, as well. The self-proclaimed Boogeyman is bound to return to Japan and defend his IWGP US Championship against KENTA after appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 15.