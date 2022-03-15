"This is what I get in return?" - Bullet Club OG breaks silence after being betrayed by Jay White and the faction

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga has broken his silence after being betrayed by Jay White and the rest of the Bullet Club. Taking to Twitter, Tonga sent a message to the rest of his former faction and those who turned on him.

During Tama Tonga's second-round New Japan Cup match against EVIL, the seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion was betrayed by El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, and fellow Bullet Club OG Bad Luck Fale.

Taking to Twitter, a furious Tonga claimed that he'd sacrificed everything for the stable that betrayed him:

"I sacrificed everything, and this is what I get in return?" - wrote Tama Tonga.

Jay White is aiming to create a super Bullet Club

Jay White has been active across NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW in recent months. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has been hoping to form an elite version of the Bullet Club.

Since appearing on AEW, fans have suggested that White could go on to recruit Adam Cole and possibly reDragon to his expanded stable. In his first AEW appearance, White interacted with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

The Switchblade detailed his plans in a recent interview with Gamespot:

"With how things have been going the last month or so I think I've staked my claim for being the most groundbreaking one. I'm talking about trying to almost have an elite or super Bullet Club across Impact, New Japan, and AEW. I think having Bullet Club across this many promotions is something none of the other guys have ever done," said White.

Over on IMPACT Wrestling, White initially recruited Chris Bey. At the expense of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, he then brought The Good Brothers back into the Club.

White is currently surging on the back of an acclaimed match against Alex Shelley in IMPACT. Shelley's longtime tag team partner Chris Sabin recently challenged White and the two men will cross paths at NJPW Strong Style Evolved.

Edited by Jacob Terrell