"Learn to work together" - Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' former Bullet Club stablemate recalls backstage incident with Cody Rhodes amid recent controversy

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' former Bullet Club stablemate, Tama Tonga, has reacted to their recent alleged backstage brawl with CM Punk.

During the post-All Out media scrum, the newly crowned AEW World Champion went off on The Elite. He also took shots at Hangman Adam Page for going into business for himself.

Twitter user @BroomMega recently referenced the Bullet Club Civil War angle from a few years ago. Taking to Twitter, a clip of Cody Rhodes throwing a chair at Kenny Omega was posted by the same user.

Reacting to the Being The Elite angle, which also featured Tama Tonga, the New Japan Pro Wrestling star wrote the following:

"Establish a common goal and learn to work together to achieve that goal. That’s how you change the world."

Check out Tama Tonga's tweet below:

The Bullet Club Civil War storyline mostly featured around Omega and Rhodes, as the two men couldn't see eye-to-eye with each other.

This eventually led to Tama and the OG Bullet Club members betraying Omega, Rhodes, The Bucks, and others. This caused a split between the Bullet Club and The Elite.

Eventually, Omega and co. left NJPW to form their own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk ended up on the winning side at All Out

At AEW All Out, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks won the AEW World Trios Championship by beating The Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page in the final. In doing so, The Elite became the inaugural champions.

In the main event of the same pay-per-view, CM Punk regained the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley. Leading up to the pay-per-view, The Second City Saint dropped the title to MOX on an episode of Dynamite, in a title unification bout.

However, a hard-fought win at All Out meant that Punk is now a two-time AEW World Champion. His next feud will be against MJF, who made his return at All Out and won the Casino Ladder Match.

