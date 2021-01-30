Tama Tonga reveals if Jon Moxley could join the Bullet Club

On the recent episode of NJPW Strong, Jon Moxley finally confronted his rival KENTA and put the Bullet Club member on notice. In the aftermath of Bullet Club's tag team match in the main event, Moxley made a surprise appearance on the show and hit a Paradigm Shift on KENTA.

Shortly afterward, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga was asked on Twitter if Jon Moxley is eligible to join the faction or not. The BC OG responded by simply stating "No" and ending the chances of Moxley repping the popular black-and-white of the Bullet Club.

Here is what Tama Tonga wrote when he was asked if Jon Moxley could join Bullet Club or not:

Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW TV at the Wrestle Kingdom 15 event when he sent a message to both KENTA and Satoshi Kojima, ahead of their No. 1 contender's match. The Bogeyman has been the IWGP US Champion for well over a year now but amid the pandemic, has failed to travel to Japan, especially with his AEW commitment.

Jon Moxley is currently feuding with the Bullet Club in two different promotions

After losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley has engaged himself in a feud with the recently reunited Elite. Claiming themselves to be the reunited version of the Bullet Club, Kenny Omega has brought the band back together with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and The Young Bucks joining the group.

At IMPACT: Hard To Kill, Omega and The Good Brothers also appeared wearing Bullet Club merch, and at the upcoming AEW Beach Break, Jon Moxley will face the trio in a six-man tag team match.

Over on NJPW, Jon Moxley put the Bullet Club on notice all by himself when he took out El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and KENTA to end this week's episode of NJPW Strong. The reigning IWGP US Champion claimed that one of these days he will meet his former WWE colleague in Tokyo and the highly awaited IWGP US Title match between the pair is likely to take place in Japan itself.