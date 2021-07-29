Tama Tonga vows revenge after Hikuleo's loss at AEW Fight For The Fallen

Tama Tonga has reacted to his brother Hikuleo's loss at AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen. On this week's edition of Dynamite, the Bullet Club young gun failed to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Lance Archer.

After Hikuleo's unsuccessful attempt to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Title, Tama Tonga took to Twitter and sent out a short message. While the tweet didn't exactly reveal what Tama's indications were, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion simply wrote that revenge is a dish best served cold.

Here's what Tama Tonga tweeted out after Hikuleo was unsuccessful in capturing the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship:

Revenge is dish best served cold. — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 29, 2021

At AEW Fight for the Fallen, Hikuleo put up a resilient effort to bring back the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship to the Bullet Club. Despite having the legendary King Haku in his corner, the Bullet Club star failed to do so.

Eventually, Archer retained the title he had won from Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 in a brutal Texas Death Match. In doing so, The Murderhawk Monster successfully marked his first defense of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, as he aims to have a successful second reign with the title.

However, Archer's next challenger for the title is no ordinary challenger. The Murderhawk Monster will be sharing the ring with the iconic Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Ace made his presence known at AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen and will soon be challenging for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

Could Tama Tonga and the rest of the Bullet Club aim to get some payback on Lance Archer?

Bullet Club stars have been showing up on both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling recently. Not only did Hikuleo challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship but Bullet Club frontrunner Jay White also showed up on IMPACT Wrestling to confront The Elite.

The reigning NEVER Openweight Champion has also been trying to recruit Chris Bey into the Bullet Club, ahead of NJPW Resurgence where White will be defending his title against David Finlay.

That being said, it certainly has been a while since Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have appeared in New Japan programming. The former IWGP Tag Team Champions could possibly make their presence known in AEW, IMPACT, or even at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence show.

Are you excited about the prospect of seeing Lance Archer and Hiroshi Tanahashi collide? Who do you think will come out on top - The Murderhawk Monster or The Ace of NJPW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun