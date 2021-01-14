Tama Tonga warns The Elite to not use the Bullet Club name

Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga has once again sent out a warning to Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite on All Elite Wrestling. While discussing the recent reunion between the former Bullet Club members on the latest edition of Tama's Island Podcast, Tama Tonga stated that what triggered him the most was the use of the Bullet Club name by Kenny Omega.

A few weeks ago on AEW, Kenny Omega reunited the band with The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks. The AEW World Champion has formed an alliance with Don Callis. And courtesy of IMPACT's relationship with AEW, Omega got back on good terms with both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Tonight , @TamasIsland podcast Season 2 premiere live on @Twitch. Lots to talk about...like the #Goodbrothers selling out...again. pic.twitter.com/JsVTfdIfI5 — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 12, 2021

Tama Tonga labeled The Elite as 'sell-outs'

During the discussion, Tama Tonga claimed that Kenny Omega is the guy who tried to dismantle the Bullet Club from the inside, referring to the Bullet Club Civil War in NJPW from a few years ago.

The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champion then stated that Omega and co should've called their group something else. Tama Tonga was also disappointed with BC OGs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for going along with it.

“What got me triggered was when I saw Kenny Omega go, ‘Bullet Club.’ Oh, you son of a b****, you. The one guy who tried to dismantle us from the inside, split us into two, the guy who tried to ruin Bullet Club is now using Bullet Club in an angle. A reunion? How can there be a reunion when Bullet Club is still here? They should have called it something else. All of ya’ll have gone and tried to do different things in another company. No matter what, you’re not Bullet Club. That’s a slap in the face to us. If you’re the OGs, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, and you’re promoting this as Bullet Club….damn dude."- said Tama Tonga

Tama further stated that The Elite could keep doing their thing but disregarded them as the Bullet Club. One of the main reasons behind Tama Tonga saying this is because he feels that Omega, Bucks, and The Good Brothers aren't going to make their way over to Japan for a reunion with their former stablemates.

The Good Bad Guy finally concluded his statement by labeling The Elite as 'sell-outs.' (H/T: Fightful)

"Ya’ll do your thing and do whatever the hell you want, but do not call it Bullet Club because you are not Bullet Club. Are you going to come to Japan and that’s a reunion for us too? Nah. I’m pissed off. They sold out for a quick buck. Once a sell out, always a sell out. For people saying, ‘Oh, The Elite is spreading the Bullet Club name.’ No. The Elite is spreading The Elite name. That’s how it was and always will be.”- added Tama Tonga.