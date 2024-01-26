Taya Valkyrie in disbelief as American model Masuimi Max passes away; She once made a cameo in AEW

AEW star Taya Valkyrie recently took to X (Twitter) to mourn the demise of model Masuimi Max.

As reported by TMZ, Masuimi Max died on January 25 at her Las Vegas area home. As yet, the reason for her death has not been revealed. The model was 45 years old.

Following her death, Taya Valkyrie took to X and praised Masuimi's work. The latter also revealed Masuimi was a part of the dance troupe that performed at last year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

"At a loss for words right now. RIP Masuimi Max, she was one of my dancers who performed with me during my entrance at Double or Nothing this past year. Your style, uniqueness, kindness and creativity will live on forever through your work. Rest in peace angel," Taya Valkyrie wrote.

Masuimi was born in Arkansas and began modeling sometime around 2000, and used to be featured regularly in popular magazines.

Valkyrie is currently performing at Ring of Honor. Her last televised appearance in AEW was in September 2023, where she lost to Britt Baker on an episode of Rampage.

