Taz breaks down during AEW Beach Break 2025; pays heartbreaking tribute to Sabu

AEW's Taz couldn't hold back tears on tonight's Beach Break edition of Dynamite when he talked about his dear departed friend Sabu. The duo shared the ECW ring multiple times; fans still remember those legendary feuds.

On May 11, 2025, Sabu passed away. Last month, the former FTW Heavyweight Champion wrestled in his retirement match against Joey Janela at GCW's Spring Break event. Despite being unhealthy, the ECW legend put on a great show. Wrestling fans all over the world are still mourning this loss. Even on WWE RAW earlier this week, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee discussed Sabu, where Cole also mentioned his rivalry with Taz.

On tonight's Beach Break edition of Dynamite, Excalibur and Taz talked about the late star. The Human Suplex Machine was teary-eyed even before he started talking about his friend.

“When I wrestled him, every time he brought out the best out of me. Sabu was aura, before aura was aura. Before aura was cool, that’s what this man was. And behind the curtain, I promise you, he was loved by his peers worldwide. I'm gonna miss you, brother. I love you," he said.

Later, the AEW commentators pointed their fingers to pay tribute to Sabu. The ECW veteran was visibly emotional throughout the segment.

