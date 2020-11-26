Taz chokes out Cody on AEW Dynamite, Legend's son shows up

Will Hobbs wrestled his first match following his heel turn from last week, and the towering star was rechristened as 'Powerhouse Hobbs' ahead of his singles contest against Lee Johnson on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Johnson, who most recently became a member of Cody's Nightmare Family, didn't stand a chance against Hobbs as the Powerhouse convincingly won the squash match.

Taz, who manages Hobbs, came out after the match and the former ECW Champion had a lot on his mind. Taz instructed Hobbs to leave the ring before taking the microphone.

Taz vented his frustrations about AEW not recognizing the FTW Championship. Taz targetted someone from the AEW management, and he called for the company to make the FTW title more meaningful.

Much to Taz's frustrations, his microphone got cut off, and the veteran was unsurprisingly livid. Taz demanded Justin Roberts to give him his mic.

Taz got another mic, but even that got cut off by the AEW crew. Taz was furious, and it led to Cody coming out near the ramp with his headset on.

Cody said that Taz was done for the night and asked the fans to clap for the ECW veteran. Taz, however, was certainly not done.

Cody joined Taz in the ring and what followed was an incredibly personal exchange. Taz asked Cody if he'll fire him next, and the battle of words trickled over to uncharted territory.

Cody took a personal shot at Taz by asking the former ECW Champion why his son is training with him and not Taz.

Taz attacks Cody on AEW Dynamite

Taz said that Cody had crossed a line and he would regret his statement. Cody turned his back, and Taz went on to lock in the Tazmission on the American Nightmare.

Taz exited the ring, and he was joined by his son, Tyler Senerchia, who handed his father the FTW Championship. Tyler Senerchia sported a hoodie and accompanied his father as Cody received some help in the ring.

One of the weirdest aspects of the segment was that Cody came across looking like a heel while Taz positioned himself as an anti-authority figure who deserves some sympathy.

The storyline now has an interesting dimension going forward, and it would be interesting to see what role Taz's young song would have to play in the angle.

Cody will team up with Darby Allin for a tag team match against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs on next week's AEW Dynamite.