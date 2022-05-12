Taz reacts to HOOK confronting former WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Former ECW star Taz recently chimed in on his son HOOK having an altercation with former WWE star Tony Nese earlier on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Danhausen made his in-ring debut against Nese with 'Smart' Mark Sterling. Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil tried to curse the Premier Athlete but Sterling intervened. The latter hit a running knee in the corner to quickly dispatch the former.

The 23-year old then started storming into the ring to approach Nese and Sterling. Afterwards, Danhausen offered his hand to The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and the latter quickly obliged.

Taking to Twitter, Taz shared a segment involving his son and Nese. He only had to say about his son's encounter with The Premier Athlete.

"FTW," Taz tweeted.

Over the past few weeks, Danhausen has been trying to get Taz's son to be by his side. Even last week on Rampage, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil proposed to The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil to be in his corner. However, it wasn't realized as the former went to the match earlier by himself and the latter arrived only after his defeat.

HOOK will be involved at Double or Nothing 2022

After what transpired earlier in Dynamite, HOOK and Danhausen will finally team-up in a match at Double or Nothing 2022. They will face the duo of Tony Nese and 'Smart' Mark Sterling at the Buy-In event.

This would be the first appearance of Danhausen and the second Buy-In appearance for 23 year-old's in a pay-per-view. Sterling, on the other hand, will have his first in-ring match in AEW since debuting on August 22, 2020. The on-screen lawyer is currently wrestling with the independent scene.

It will be interesting to see how Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil co-exist in their tag team match.

