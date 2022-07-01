“F*** off” - Taz details hilarious fan story on social media following AEW Dynamite

AEW announcer Taz has always been a master of storytelling, having had one of the longest lasting legacies in the wrestling business, and he has now used that to detail an interaction he had with an fan on social media.

"The Human Suplex Machine" has been a regular in the booth alongside Excalibur on AEW Rampage and Dark, and often pops up for the odd match on Dynamite and the pay-per-views. More often than not, the matches he pops up for involve a member of Team Taz.

After being done with the "Blood and Guts" edition of Dynamite and the Rampage taping that followed, the ECW legend was in his hotel when he was approached by a fan. Here is what happened:

"Fake fan @ hotel last night approached me w/HUGE stack of wrestling cards asked for my autograph... I said "no, your are selling these" he said "no sir", hands me a card to sign, I say "it's @RealWardlow" he says, "oh sorry, what's your name"?... I said "f*** off". Good times."

If "The Human Suplex Machine" thinks explicitly telling fans to go away is a good time, the mind does wonder what a really good time would look like for the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Could Team Taz be bringing in another member soon?

Since arriving as a group in AEW in 2020, Team Taz has become one of the most exclusive factions in all of professional wrestling, with performers only being selected to be part of the group on specific occasions (unless you're Hook, in which case it's through your dad).

However, a new member of the group was recently teased online. During a recent Q&A session on his Instagram page, AEW star Lee Moriarty was asked whether he would ever join the Blackpool Combat Club. His response was this:

Moriarty would have to be put through his paces if he wanted to join up with the likes of Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. However, it being a while since a new full-time member was added to the group, maybe some fresh blood wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

Will Lee Moriarty join up with Taz and his band of "FTW" believers? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see all of the action play out.

