Taz namedrops WWE RAW Superstar at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

ECW veteran Taz namedropped popular WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes on AEW Double or Nothing.

One of the two main events of tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view was the Four Pillars four-way match for the AEW World Championship. MJF defended his title against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

Halfway through the match, all four stars tried to pay homage to their mentors by hitting their signature maneuvers. Darby Allin hit the Scorpion Death Drop honoring Sting. Sammy Guevera hit the Codebreaker, paying tribute to Chris Jericho.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry, on the other hand, honored his mentor turned bitter enemy Christian Cage by hitting the Kill Switch. MJF hit the Cross Rhodes, the signature move of current WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Following the move, WWE veteran Taz namedropped the former TNT Champion mentioning the time when he and MJF used to be friends until the Salt of the Earth turned on Rhodes.

All four stars gave everything they had to try to and win the match to become the top champion in the business. In the end, Darby Allin hit the Coffin Drop to Perry but instead landed on the world title, and Friedman capitalized on this as he rushed in and picked up the win.

Who do you think could be the one to dethrone MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes