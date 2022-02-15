“It should’ve never happened” - Taz points out one big problem with recent AEW match

AEW announcer Taz was known as “The Human Suplex Machine” during his prime years in ECW, so he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to suplexes. Hence why he has voiced his criticism on the recent match between Zack Clayton and Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Clayton and Serpentico faced each other on the February 14 of Dark: Elevation. Clayton was looking to get his first win in AEW, while Serpentico was looking for his first win since the October 5, 2021 edition of Dark, where he defeated Marko Stunt.

During the match, Clayton connected with a German suplex that saw Serpentico land extremely awkwardly on his neck and shoulders. It garnered a shocked and worried reaction from the crowd in attendance.

While the masked man walked away unscathed, Taz voiced his anger on social media, stating that the spot simply shouldn’t have happened.

The human suplex machine has had a history of neck issues throughout his career, breaking his neck in the early days of ECW. So witnessing a bump like this was always going to get under the skin of the veteran.

While Serpentico walked away without any injuries, it's not the first time this sort of landing has left a wrestler injured. Lance Archer was sidelined for many weeks due to a concussion after landing on his head while attempting a moonsault on Eddie Kingston.

Taz's son enjoyed dumping Serpentico on his head as well

Poor Serpentico! He hasn't had the best of luck recently. Not only did Clayton nearly break his neck but he also suffered the wrath of one of the fastest rising stars in all of professional wrestling.

The "handsome devil" Hook annihilated Serpentico on the January 21 edition of AEW Rampage, with the masked man unable to get out of his ring entrance gear. Hook won the match after a series of suplexes and a submission.

