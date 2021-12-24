Taz hypes up 22-year old AEW star's second match

WWE veteran Taz recently made another Tweet promoting his son Hook's next match in AEW. The newly debuted wrestler will face Bear Bronson during the Christmas Rampage special.

ftw @OfficialTAZ

@730hook



This Saturday Night on TNT. HOOK goes BEAR huntin. This Saturday Night on TNT. HOOK goes BEAR huntin. @730hook https://t.co/94xMIs5yyg

Taz has been very supportive of his son's journey in AEW and was grooming the young wrestler for his debut. While he wrestled Fuego Del Sol in what was essentially a squash-match, Hook displayed impressive footwork and skill.

Bear Bronson is twice the size of Fuego and a much different wrestler. Whether or not the son of the Human Suplex Machine can face someone bigger than him will be interesting. Bronson will be Hook's first legitimate match in AEW.

It's important to note that Taz was built much like Bronson during his time as a wrestler and could have coached Hook considerably on how to defeat him.

Seeing Hook use the Tiger-Suplex on Bronsen would be absolutely insane. Regardless of his tact going in, Hook won't be able to manhandle him like Fuego.

AEW should build Hook up for a championship run soon

The very idea of a rookie who debuted not too long ago already being set up for a title run might sound crazy, but with Hook it could be possible.

The young wrestler might be small but he is 22 years old. Veteran and legend of pro-wrestling, Randy Orton, also made his WWE debut at 22. For fans who might have forgotten, Orton would win his first WWE championship in just two years.

Hook's impressive skill in the ring impressed not only fans but both current and retired wrestlers alike. With only two years to perfect his craft, Hook will likely be a championship worthy contender sooner than fans might expect.

Few wrestlers have impressed the wrestling world in just one debut, but of those who did, The Rock stands out. While it's far outside the box to compare Hook to The Great One, it will still be interesting to see if AEW pushes him or not.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Hook will win a championship in All Elite Wrestling in 2022? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Ryan K Boman