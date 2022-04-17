"Bringing the steel" – ECW legend reacts to Samoa Joe's appearance on AEW Battle of the Belts

ECW legend Taz shared his reaction about Samoa Joe earlier on AEW Battle of the Belts 2. The Samoan Submission Machine appeared at the event to confront Satnam Singh, who attacked him last week on Dynamite.

It started when Joe won the Ring of Honor World TV title against Minoru Suzuki last Wednesday. The Samoan Submission Machine got his celebration cut short as he was annihilated by the debuting Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt.

During the event, Singh, Lethal, and Dutt attacked ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham after winning against Dalton Castle. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal came to the rescue but got annihilated by the 7-foot giant.

Joe suddenly appeared with a steel lead pipe as he fended off the heels. Just like in ROH Supercard of Honor XV, The Samoan Submission Machine gave props to the current ROH World Champion.

It prompted Taz to react on Twitter. He said Joe was bringing it to the heels:

Samoa Joe is still undefeated in AEW

After returning to ROH at the Supercard of Honor XV, Samoa Joe has been undefeated since signing with AEW. He beat Max Caster in the Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament in his debut match.

SAMOA JOE IS ROH WORLD TV CHAMPION. AND NEWSAMOA JOE IS ROH WORLD TV CHAMPION. AND NEW 🏆SAMOA JOE IS ROH WORLD TV CHAMPION. https://t.co/XxO7gNySPL

Last week on AEW Dynamite, he faced NJPW's Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV title. Joe won his first ROH title in almost 17 years after executing a Muscle Buster on the Japanese star.

Samoa Joe's issues with Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt have grown over the past few days. It'll be interesting to see if he eventually squares off against the 7-foot giant.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe's appearance at Battle of the Belts 2? Sound off in the comments below!

