Taz’s son Hook shocks everyone by defeating 268-pound ex-WWE star on AEW Dynamite

Taz’s son Hook just shocked the entire world by easily defeating a 268-pound former WWE star on Dynamite and retained his FTW title. The result shocked everyone as the former star had a clear weight advantage over his opponent.

The former WWE star is none other than Brian Cage. Cage and Hook started off the match with high intensity as the latter ducked a lariat immediately. The match then took a turn for the worse as Hook used a trash can lid and smacked Cage over and over again.

The match then shifted to the outside and Hook suplexed Cage onto the barricade, but that was not enough to keep the big man down. Cage then hit the FTW Champion with a powerbomb. Thumbtacks were introduced to the match later on and this is where things got worse for Cage.

Hook suplexed the big man onto the tacks and that is where the match changed course. There was however, one last twist as Hook was also thrown onto the tacks but he was able to hold the choke hold. The former WWE star was not able to get out of that and lost the match.

Were you surprised with Hook’s ability to beat Brian Cage? Discuss.

