3-time WWE Hardcore Champion sends heartfelt message to Big Swole following AEW departure 

Taz sent a heartfelt message to Big Swole after she announced on Twitter that she and AEW mutually decided not to extend her contract.

Swole announced a few hours back that she is not in All Elite Wrestling anymore. She was one of the first people to be part of AEW when Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks started the company. Along with Big Swole, other people associated with the promotion from the beginning will have decisions to make over their future.

Taz took to Twitter to send her a message and wish her the best for her future.

"Was always great calling your matches! See you down the road, great to work with you…ALL THE BEST to you & fam," Taz tweeted.

The reasons for Swole's decision to not extend her contract were stated in her tweet. Here is what she said:

"Over the past couple of months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn and change. Dealing with shadow work took strength. I didn't know I had," she wrote. "I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK (Tony Khan) and AEW higher officials we've decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I've enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I've lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality," Big Swole's Offical Twitter.

Big Swole last appeared on AEW Dynamite in 2020

Big Swole's last match on Dynamite came in December 2020, when she teamed up with Serena Deeb to take on Ivelisse and Diamante.

Since then, she has mainly been a star on Dark and Dark: Elevation. Swole was part of the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out that was won by Ruby Soho. She did pick up a big win on Dark when she defeated Diamante two falls to one.

