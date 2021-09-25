Former WWE star sends a message to CM Punk ahead of AEW Rampage

Hours before this week's episode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, former WWE star Taz sent a message to CM Punk. Punk will be returning to in-ring action on Rampage and ahead of his showdown with Powerhouse Hobbs, Taz claimed that his stablemate will destroy the former WWE Champion.

CM Punk has been feuding with Team Taz for a few weeks now. Powerhouse Hobbs even put Punk through a table, following a confrontation between Team Taz and The Second City Saint on AEW Dynamite.

Here's what Taz wrote on Twitter, as he warned CM Punk:

CM Punk made his return to in-ring action at AEW All Out. At the show, Punk faced Darby Allin and defeated the former TNT Champion in an incredible match between the pair.

After his win over Allin, CM Punk addressed the AEW audience on Dynamite and asked them who they wanted him to face next. During the segment, Taz, who was on commentary, interrupted Punk's promo and told him to keep Team Taz's name out of his mouth.

This led to Punk sending a stern warning to Taz, as he asked him to send Starks, Hook, and Hoobs. While Stark himself is yet to get involved in the feud against Punk, both Hobbs and Hook have already made a statement by taking out the former WWE Champion on Dynamite.

CM Punk will be aiming for his second victory in AEW

After securing his first victory in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk will be hoping to get his hand raised on Rampage: Grand Slam, in less than a few hours. Punk's showdown with Hobbs will be his first-ever televised match in seven years.

The feud between CM Punk and Team Taz is unlikely to conclude following the match on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Fans have even speculated that Hook might finally make his in-ring debut during this feud, which could even lead to Brian Cage teaming up with Punk down the road.

Cage has been feuding with Team Taz for a while now, especially Ricky Starks, who won the FTR Championship from Cage.

Also Read

Are you excited to watch CM Punk wrestle on TV again? Would you like to see CM Punk vs Hook or even Punk vs Ricky Starks down the line? Let us know in the comments section below!

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Arjun