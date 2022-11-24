Teddy Long details the origin of former WWE General Manager's iconic two-worded catchphrase (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long has opened up about working with former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero in WWE.

Long and Guerrero are both former SmackDown General Managers and have established their places in the industry, courtesy of their incredible on-screen work for WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long recently claimed that it was always great for him to work alongside Guerrero. The 75-year-old also mentioned that he primarily cared about the fans regardless of the storyline or angle that was presented to him.

"Oh god, what a sweetheart. I had so much fun with her man, when me and her were doing our deal. And a lot of the stuff that Vicky was doing to me, I told her to do it to me because when I'm out there I don't care about being humiliated because this ain't real. So whatever we can do to grab these fans, get ratings, make the money, let's do it." said Long. [28:35-28:54]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One:

Teddy Long further detailed the story of Vickie Guerrero's popular "Excuse Me" catchphrase

In the same episode, Teddy Long also spoke about Vickie Guerrero's iconic catchphrase, "Excuse Me."

He recalled the story and mentioned the origin of the two-worded famous catchphrase.

"So she was so easy to work with and we started to 'Excuse Me' is one day we were down at the ring, you know, just watching rehearsals and somebody come by Vickie and she just turn around and like, 'Excuse me' and I just said to her, 'That's it, keep saying that. That's it.' And that's you know how we started doing that. She was just absolutely great to work with." added Long. [28:55-29:21]

Vickie is currently signed to AEW, where she is working closely with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. The former WWE personality recently accompanied Rose for her TBS Championship Match against Jade Cargill at Full Gear.

