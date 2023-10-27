Teddy Long details Tony Khan's stance on not letting Bill Apter take AEW interviews anymore (Exclusive)

AEW supremo Tony Khan has not been letting veteran journalist Bill Apter interview of the promotion's stars anymore. It appears that WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long knows the reason.

Long was joined by Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine podcast and gave his two cents about the situation.

“I get it. Tony Khan is having a meeting and there people in that meeting and he says, 'Oh yeah by the way Bill Apter called me, brought something he wanted to come by and do this. What do you guys think?’ and somebody says, ‘Na na Tony, that's not a good idea.’ That is exactly how it works,” Long said. [8:14 - 8:26]

Before Long’s take, Apter had his own take on the incident and had this to say:

“What they have to run all this past Tony Khan. So why would Tony Khan put the kibosh on someone, let's say like me, to not do an interview that would, you know, ‘Hey we don't need this. We are on social media.’ I get that but people look at me like, ‘Why aren't you doing AEW interviews?’ and they don't get it and I don't get why AEW has that stance.” [7:47 - 8:11]

All this stemmed after former WWE Champion Booker T said that wrestling journalists had to be banned from taking interviews.

What did Booker T say about wrestling journalists that led to AEW’s Tony Khan denying Bill Apter interviews?

Booker T is one man who does not shy away from giving his opinion. Be it on wrestling or regular life, the WCW icon is a big voice.

He made some waves and caused a stir a few weeks back on his Hall of Fame podcast when he took shots at journalist Dave Meltzer. He also accused him of killing the business.

“These sites are the sites that’s killing the business. These sites are really what’s wrong with the business today. You can agree to disagree with me on this,” Booker said. [H/T TJRWrestling]

While he may have his opinion, Meltzer has been doing his work and has been updating fans regularly via his Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

