Teddy Long reveals AEW name recently approached him with a disrespectful message: "We’re not hiring any old people" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was left shocked and appalled by a recent comment made by someone in AEW, where the individual told Long that the company wasn't hiring any old people.

While it is still a young company, All Elite Wrestling has managed to give a number of wrestling veterans a chance to prove that they can still offer something to the business. However, it looks like they might have enough veterans on their hands if Teddy Long is to be believed.

During the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Bill Apter, Teddy told the story of how someone from All Elite Wrestling apparently walked right up to him out of the blue and told him the company wasn't hiring anyone his age.

"I won’t say who told me, but do you know one of the guys that worked [in AEW] had the nerve to walk up to me, and I didn’t ask for this, and told me 'AEW told me to let you know we’re not hiring any old people.' I swear, they walked up to me out of the blue. I didn’t ask for that, who cares about AEW? I ain’t asking anybody for a job there, but this is what this guy walked up and told me." [2:08-2:35]

A number of AEW's most popular stars are over 50 years old!

While All Elite Wrestling has a whole host of talents aged 30 or less that have very bright futures ahead of them, some of AEW's most popular performers at the time of writing aren't exactly spring chickens anymore.

Current TNT Champion Christian Cage was the latest member of the roster to cross the half-century mark, as he recently celebrated his 50th birthday. He joins the likes of Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho, and current World Trios Champion Billy Gunn as stars in All Elite Wrestling who are over 50.

However, the veteran who has made the most of his time in All Elite Wrestling has got to be Sting, who has managed to rejuvenate his career after a terrible run in WWE, and now gets to end his career on his terms at next year's Revolution pay-per-view.

