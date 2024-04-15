Teddy Long says AEW should worry about drawing ratings and money instead of airing its dirty laundry (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently talked about AEW airing certain controversial footage and how, instead of focusing on that, they should have been paying attention to more important things.

Over the past week, the promotion aired footage of the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In. This came a few days after WrestleMania XL weekend, which many have coined as the greatest 'Mania of all time. The timing of the footage airing has been interesting, as it seemed an intentional way for the company to gain attention.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long claimed that instead of worrying about the footage, AEW should have instead been taking notes from WrestleMania XL, as this was a great example of how to draw viewership, ratings, and money.

"Let me tell you something, instead of them worrying about showing a video with CM Punk and somebody, they better be worried about how to draw some ratings and money. I think what they should have been doing is paying very close attention to WrestleMania. They should have been watching that, oh that's how you draw money, what just happened over the past weekend. AEW needs to sit down and try to take some lessons," said Long. [2:47-3:11]

He reiterated this once more but gave them credit as they had Jake "The Snake" Roberts on their roster, whom he had a lot of respect for. According to the Hall of Famer, as long as they didn't change their current system, nothing good would happen for them.

"That's what I'm saying, they should have been paying attention and took some pointers and learn something from watching WrestleMania because like I said, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is in my opinion is one of the realest people that they've got there. Until they get rid of that old good old boy system that's still there, ain't nothing going to happen there." [3:36-3:56]

Watch the full video below:

Teddy Long says AEW might end up like TNA

It is no secret that WWE is at the top of the wrestling industry, and no one in history has been able to match them.

Teddy Long talked about how AEW should stop worrying about WWE and worry about themselves. He cited how TNA, in the past, tried to compete with the Stamford-based promotion, which ended up being futile.

"When you worry about what WWE is doing, you need to worry about what you got. That's what happened with TNA, and all those guys when Dixie Carter and all them stepped in there trying to worry about how they gonna beat Vince. You weren't gonna beat Vince, Vince created this stuff."

WWE is riding its great momentum after WrestleMania as they now begin the Road to Backlash happening in less than three weeks in Lyons, France. All eyes will be on AEW this time around, as they'll be holding their Dynasty pay-per-view next week.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings

