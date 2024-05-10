Teddy Long thinks 60-year-old WWE legend should be in charge of AEW creative (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Teddy Long claimed that a former WWE Superstar should be in AEW's creative team. The star being discussed is Billy Gunn.

Billy has aligned himself with The Acclaimed for more than a year now. The group even held the World Trios Championship for several months. They recently lost it to Bullet Club Gold at Dynasty pay-per-view.

The former WWE Superstar has wrestled great matches throughout his AEW run. However, the former SmackDown General Manager thinks he should work on the company's creative team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter praised Gunn's work and claimed that despite being a veteran, he can still keep up with other talents in the company.

"One of the best workers in there and they do stuff with him periodically and you're both gonna laugh is Billy Gunn. He works great and they should do more with him. Even though he's a veteran, he can still work as anyone else and they will be better," Apter said. (09:18 - 09:40)

Teddy Long then suggested that the 60-year-old star should be in charge of the creative team of AEW.

"They need to be using Billy's brain. That's what they need to be using. He's one of the guys that should be in charge of creative." (09:41 - 09:48)

Shelton Benjamin says AEW star Billy Gunn is the "greatest athlete to ever enter pro wrestling"

Billy Gunn has been one of the best wrestlers in the promotion and has been the center of attention. Shelton Benjamin recently praised the former Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking in an interview with WhatCulture, the former WWE star stated that Billy Gunn is a great athlete and can outwork anyone in the locker room, despite being a 60-year-old star.

"To me, I think the greatest athlete to ever enter pro wrestling is Billy Gunn. Billy Gunn (...) have you seen him? To this day, he can out-bump anyone and out-work anyone," Shelton said.

It will be interesting to see if Billy joins the backstage team once he hangs up his boots.

