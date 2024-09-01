"Tell Mercedes I'll see her Wednesday" - Mone's AEW All Out opponent sends a warning ahead of dream match

Mercedes Mone's opponent for the AEW All Out Pay-Per-View was recently identified and it was none other than Hikaru Shida. The Japanese star has sent a message to The CEO ahead of their clash.

The CEO has been flying high since retaining the TBS Championship over Britt Baker at All In. However, the time for celebrations is over as at the August 31st edition of Collision, Hikaru Shida defeated Serena Deeb, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa to become the number one contender for the TBS Championship. Shida will face Mercedes Mone at All Out in Chicago on September 7th for the title.

On X (fka Twitter), All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive video of Hikaru Shida where she sent a message to Mercedes Mone. Shida said that she plans on seeing The CEO this Wednesday on Dynamite.

"Tell @MercedesVarnado I'll see her Wednesday!" @shidahikaru

Mercedes Mone would like to face AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May

Mariah May has proven to be one of the most successful signings of All Elite Wrestling in recent memory. She won this year's Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and successfully defeated her former friend Toni Storm to become the Women's World Champion at All In.

In a recent appearance on Beyond The Fame podcast, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke about All Elite Wrestling's women's division and revealed that she would like to compete against Mariah May. She also named stars like Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa and stated that she would like to wrestle them in the promotion.

"Mariah May has the championship, so I'd love to face her. Toni Storm is incredible, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter just made her return at All In, so I'd love to step in the ring with her. The dreams are endless at AEW. It's not only the AEW roster, I also get to face the Stardom roster, the CMLL roster. AEW is going global. Any woman who wants to come after my championships, I'm always ready," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

A champion versus champion contest between Women's AEW Women's Champion Mariah May and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone could make for an incredible match in All Elite Wrestling. We will have to wait and see if both women square off in the future.

