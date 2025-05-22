"Thank you TK," "Tony's signings are incredible" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan announces top star is now All Elite

AEW President Tony Khan made a huge announcement on social media just minutes after Dynamite ended. Recently, he signed "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Megan Bayne. However, his latest signing could be one of the biggest of the year. He has now signed former STARDOM star Mina Shirakawa to the company.

The 37-year-old star made her return to AEW last week, which was her first appearance in the company since signing the contract. She competed in a women's world title eliminator match and earned the opportunity to face Toni Storm at Double or Nothing, where the AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, she faced Julia Hart. Toni Storm also watched this contest closely from the commentary table. Following a hard-fought battle, Mina Shirakawa emerged victorious. After Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and posted the official All Elite graphic for the new signee.

Fans were extremely happy that a star like Mina had signed with AEW and thanked Tony Khan for making the signing possible.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Mina Shirakawa's All Elite graphic

It will be interesting to see if Mina Shirakawa can win the AEW Women's World Championship just weeks after signing with the promotion.

